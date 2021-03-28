Dick Vitale Reacts To Indiana’s Surprising Coaching Hire

Indiana surprised the basketball world on Sunday when the Hoosiers officially hired longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson.

Woodson, who starred collegiately at Indiana, has no college basketball head coaching experience. However, he’s been hired to lead the Hoosiers’ program following the firing of former head coach Archie Miller.

“Welcome home, Coach Woodson,” the Hoosiers announced on Sunday night.

Woodson isn’t the only notable hire the Hoosiers made on Sunday.

Indiana is also reportedly hiring former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta, who will serve as an associate athletic director, working with the basketball program.

Matta is one of the most-accomplished head coaches in recent Big Ten history. He will surely provide Woodson with some knowledge on the college basketball landscape when needed.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale is a fan of the move. However, he thinks his staff will likely need another veteran college basketball assistant or two.

The @IndianaMBB Hoosiers bring back to Bloomington Mike Woodson / hope his staff has a veteran college coach like @JuwanHoward did in hiring @PhilMartelli A smart move to have Thad Matta as head of Basketball Administration. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 28, 2021

Woodson, 63, has coached in the NBA from 1996 through 2021. He was the head coach of the Hawks from 2004-10 and the Knicks from 2012-14.

Now, he’ll be giving the college game a try.