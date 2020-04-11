4-Star QB Donaven McCulley Announces His Top 5 Schools

Indianapolis’ Donaven McCulley is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback out of Lawrence North High School. He just took a step forward in his recruitment this afternoon.

247Sports‘ composite ranking has McCulley as a four-star player. He’s the No. 305 player nationally, the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback, and the No. 3 player in Indiana.

Per the site, he has 12 offers so far, including a number of major conference teams. His new top five schools list consists of Big Ten and SEC programs. Home state Indiana, Iowa, and Purdue represent the B1G.

Missouri and Ole Miss crack the list from the SEC. Both programs are breaking in new systems this year, with Lane Kiffin taking over the Rebels, and former Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz landing the Missouri job over the offseason.

TOP 5 No specific order🌟‼️(recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/7OdEwa4J8q — Dmac🕊 (@DonavenMcculley) April 11, 2020

As he says in the tweet above, the recruitment is open, so there is time for some other programs to potentially get involved here.

Last season, Donaven McCulley was 140-for-224 (62.5-percent) for 1,958 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also ran for 563 yards and two scores on the ground.

247’s evaluation indicates that he has the athleticism to play elsewhere. At 6-foot-5 though, it makes sense for these schools to see what he has at quarterback before making a move.