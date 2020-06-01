Eric Gordon Releases Heartfelt Message After Former IU Player’s Death

The tragic death of former Indiana football star Chris Beaty has hit current and former Hoosiers hard. But among the first to give a heartfelt message for the former IU lineman is Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

Taking to Twitter early this morning, Gordon offered his condolences for Beaty. He spoke about the good times the two of them had, and stated that Beaty will be missed.

“R.I.P. Chris Beaty,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “Was a great guy, we had some good times at IU. You will be truly missed bro.”

Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend, losing his life at the scene. He was one of two shooting victims in the city of Indianapolis this past weekend. According to the Indianapolis Star, an 18-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds in a shooting hours later.

Per the report, an arrest has been made in connection to one of those two shootings, but it is not known which one.

R.I.P Chris Beaty

Beaty played defensive lineman for IU from 2000 to 2003, a period where the Hoosiers won just 13 games. He had far more success at Cathedral High School,winning three state championships in the late-1990s.

In his post-football career, Beaty became a businessman, founding the Fresh Marketing LLC events & consulting company. He also became an operating partner at Revel Nightclub.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Beaty’s family and loved ones.