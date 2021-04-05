Former Indiana Basketball Star Joining Mike Woodson’s Staff

Mike Woodson wasn’t the hot name in coaching like Porter Moser or Chris Beard. But he’s giving Indiana fans a lot to look forward to with the staff he’s assembling. And his latest hire can only improve that perception.

According to JoJo Gentry of CBS 4 Indy, Indiana are hiring former Hoosiers star Dane Fife to join Woodson’s staff. Fife played for Indiana from 1998 to 2002 and has been an assistant at Michigan State for the past decade.

Dane Fife was a popular candidate to become the IU head coach after Archie Miller was fired last month. But Hoosiers fans probably won’t mind settling for getting him on staff in any way, shape or form.

As a player, Fife earned co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2002 en route to leading Indiana to the national championship game. He remains Indiana’s all-time leader in steals with 180.

But Fife has spent the better part of 20 years rising the coaching ranks. He worked as an assistant in Bloomington under Mike Davis from 2003 to 2005 before getting his first head coaching gig.

BREAKING: Dane Fife will join Mike Woodson’s staff at Indiana, per source.https://t.co/zBYU307eUM via @CBS4Indy — JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) April 5, 2021

In 2005, Dane Fife was appointed head coach at IPFW at the age of 25. The Mastodons struggled for most of Fife’s tenure before securing their first Division I winning season in 2010.

Fife left IPFW in 2011 after giving them a school-best 18-12 season to join Michigan State.

10 years later, he joins fellow IU legend Mike Woodson along with former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta in trying to rebuild their stagnating program.

