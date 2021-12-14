The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Announces Transfer

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix.BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Michael Penix Jr #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks after he entered the transfer portal, former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced where he’ll resume his college career.

Penix announced that he was entering the transfer portal in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” Penix wrote.  “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University.  I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me. Working with Coach Sheridan day in and day out has been a blessing and I’m thankful for the entire coaching staff.”

As for where Penix will go next, the left-handed gunslinger has revealed that he’s heading to Washington.

Penix posted a photo of himself in a Washington uniform on social media. His post included the following caption: “All in! #GoHuskies”

Penix had a breakout season in 2020, throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2021 season wasn’t as kind to him, as he finished the year with 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A separated AC joint in Penix’s throwing shoulder certainly affected him this season. If he can return to full strength, he could give Washington’s offense a much-needed boost next year.

After winning just four games this season, Washington is certainly in need of a spark on offense.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.