Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Announces Transfer

Less than two weeks after he entered the transfer portal, former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced where he’ll resume his college career.

Penix announced that he was entering the transfer portal in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” Penix wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me. Working with Coach Sheridan day in and day out has been a blessing and I’m thankful for the entire coaching staff.”

As for where Penix will go next, the left-handed gunslinger has revealed that he’s heading to Washington.

Penix posted a photo of himself in a Washington uniform on social media. His post included the following caption: “All in! #GoHuskies”

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. has committed to Washington pic.twitter.com/dfuIt7oRbX — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 14, 2021

Penix had a breakout season in 2020, throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2021 season wasn’t as kind to him, as he finished the year with 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A separated AC joint in Penix’s throwing shoulder certainly affected him this season. If he can return to full strength, he could give Washington’s offense a much-needed boost next year.

After winning just four games this season, Washington is certainly in need of a spark on offense.