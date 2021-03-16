Report: Indiana Hasn’t Reached Out To 2 Top Candidates

As the field of 68 settles into Indianapolis and prepares for the NCAA tournament, other college basketball teams are busy making the necessary staff adjustments to move forward. Indiana already took a major step and let go of fourth-year head coach Archie Miller and is now on the lookout for a new program leader.

The Hoosiers have already ruled out a few top candidates in Nevada’s Steve Alford and Alabama’s Nate Oats. Recently fired Minnesota coach Richard Pitino also made way for New Mexico, officially eliminating himself from the running.

The pool already seems to be shrinking for Indiana, but a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman implies that the Hoosiers don’t appear to be in a rush.

The program has yet to reach out to Texas Tech’s Chris Beard or Baylor’s Scott Drew, a source told Goodman. Both head coaches have been mentioned for the Indiana job, but the Hoosiers seem content to bide their time.

Indiana has not yet reached out to Chris Beard or Scott Drew, source told @Stadium. Little surprising to say the least. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 16, 2021

Beard and Drew have led their prospective programs to new heights, turning Texas Tech and Baylor into fearsome competitors. Both head coaches are currently in Indianapolis for the 2021 NCAA Tournament so are likely locked into preparation for the first round.

That could be why Indiana has yet to reach out to either candidate about the vacancy in Bloomington. It’s also possible that Beard and Drew are content to remain with their current programs. Either way, it’s surprising that the Hoosiers haven’t made any contact as of Tuesday.

It’s no secret that Archie Miller didn’t meet expectations over the last four years, having never brought the program to the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers are likely feeling the pressure more than ever to make a splash with the newest hire.

Time will tell if Beard or Drew is the right choice. Regardless, Indiana needs to get a move on or will see their top options opt to coach elsewhere.