Breaking: Indiana Makes Decision On Archie Miller

Indiana’s men’s basketball program has reportedly made a decision on head coach Archie Miller.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Hoosiers have fired Miller as the program’s head coach.

Miller, 42, had served as the Indiana head coach since 2017. He was hired by the Hoosiers from Dayton, where he led the Flyers to multiple NCAA Tournament bids. Miller has been unable to replicate that success in the Big Ten.

The now-former Hoosiers head coach went 67-56 over four seasons. Indiana finished the 2020-21 season with a 12-15 record, culminating with a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Now, Indiana will be looking for a new head coach.

BREAKING: Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller, sources told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2021

Miller’s lack of success at Indiana has surprised the college basketball world to a great extent.

“Archie Miller is out at Indiana after four seasons. There is no college basketball coaching hire in recent history that seemed more like a sure thing but ended up just not working out,” CBS Sports college basketball writer Gary Parrish tweeted.

It’ll be interesting to see where Indiana goes with its coaching search. Of course, names like Brad Stevens will be mentioned, but it seems highly unlikely that he would leave the Boston Celtics.