Father Of Indiana Basketball Legend Killed In Accident

The father of former Indiana basketball star Damon Bailey was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday, according to reports. Bailey’s mother was also injured in the wreck.

Wendell Bailey died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed last night, per the Brown County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office via WTHR.com. Beverly Bailey remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The crash was part of a multi-vehicle accident which also involved a 2005 Nissan Altima and 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Jacob Waltermire, the driver of the Altima, tried to pass a semi-truck but decided to pull back when he saw an oncoming motorcylce.

As Waltermire moved back behind the semi, he “over-corrected” and crossed the center line, striking the Elantra. It is unclear how the Baileys’ motorcycle factored into the crash, which is still under investigation.

News release from Brown County Sheriff. Story coming on @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/iK2arJwUSX — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) September 22, 2020

Damon Bailey was schoolboy legend at Bedford North Lawrence High School in Indiana during the late 1980s before embarking on a standout four-year career with the Hoosiers from 1990-94.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Bailey was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and later earned third-team All-American honors as a senior. He was a second round draft pick of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, but never played in a regular season game with the team.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bailey and his family at this time.