Fans Are Furious With Indiana, Coastal Carolina’s Bowl Snubs

Coastal Carolina v KansasLAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Jamey Chadwell of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers reacts during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff field is officially set. So, too, are the rest of the New Year’s Six Bowl games. 

Two teams that had great, historic seasons have been snubbed by the New Year’s Six bowl schedule. Neither Indiana nor Coastal Carolina will be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this year.

College football fans are not happy.

“From the CFP selections to the NY6 bowl pairings, I’ve never seen the college football system exposed like this. Just s–tting on the little guys, including some who have wins or transitive wins over the big guys,” Ross Dellenger tweeted.

“Just can’t get excited about 3-loss teams in New Year’s Six bowls, even in this weird season. Do better,” ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

“Indiana got screwed. There, I said it.”

This is a tough break for both Indiana and Coastal Carolina, which were deserving of a New Year’s Six bowl game berth. Unfortunately, there are only so many spots, and the College Football Playoff selection committee (and the bowl game contracts) went with other options.

Perhaps the craziness of the 2020 college football season will lead to a change in the system.


