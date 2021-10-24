2 Sad Indiana Fans Are Going Viral After A Rough Start vs. Ohio State

Every few weeks, we have college football fans that go viral for looking absolutely miserable on national television. There are famous examples from Michigan and Virginia, and today a few Indiana fans have the honor after a tough start to tonight’s game against Ohio State.

After an incredible 2020 season, Indiana has come crashing down to Earth this fall. The Hoosiers are just 2-4, and 0-3 in Big Ten play. Early on, it looked like they might have something for Ohio State, answering the Buckeyes’ opening drive touchdown with one of their own.

That is the only score for IU so far tonight. Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn’t been held out of the end zone on a drive so far, and the Buckeyes defense added a safety on Indiana’s last drive for good measure.

Ohio State leads 23-7 with more than nine minutes left in the second quarter. This could be a long, long day for Indiana fans in Bloomington, and a few of them are already showing some serious exasperation.

It's been a rough season for Indiana football fans. pic.twitter.com/moifabxBzF — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 24, 2021

23 to 7 Ohio State… we go live to Indiana fans: pic.twitter.com/SjX1OwsnVh — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) October 24, 2021

TIRED: surrender cobra INSPIRED: surrender sloth pic.twitter.com/D3UnJrKr3y — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 24, 2021

Indiana fans already becoming a meme in this Ohio State game. Lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m2ZgRp4nxX — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) October 24, 2021

The best comparison for these guys: the sad Virginia football fan who went extremely viral back in 2015, during the team’s loss to Notre Dame. This is a pretty signature look at this point.

Every Virginia fan right now … pic.twitter.com/LAzCTmAA2m — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2015

C.J. Stroud is 10-for-14 for 137 yards and two touchdowns so far, while TreVeyon Henderson has 58 yards and a score, and Miyan Williams has 38 and another touchdown on the ground for the Buckeyes.

Yup, this could be a long one, Indiana fans.