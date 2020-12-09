The Spun

Indiana Getting Praised For Response To Big Ten’s Decision

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen against Penn State.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

With the Big Ten’s decision to eliminate the six game barrier for entry to the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State will officially advance out of the East, instead of Indiana football. The decision has many very annoyed with the league.

The Buckeyes season stalled out at five games. After beating Michigan State last weekend, this Saturday’s game against Michigan was canceled due to a large outbreak within the Wolverines program. Rather than send an Indiana team that lost to Ohio State head-to-head to Indianapolis, and put the league’s chance to have a College Football Playoff representative in jeopardy, the Big Ten has decided to bail out the Buckeyes.

To Indiana’s credit, it is not going scorched earth on the Big Ten. “From the start of the year we have said we can only control what we can control,” IU vice president Scott Dolson said in the school’s statement. “We had a chance to earn 0ur spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but we ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.”

Ohio State looked like it was going to run away with the game earlier this year, but the Hoosiers had an impressive comeback, ultimately falling 42-35. The game proved that the Hoosiers were a legit top-flight team this year, but still not quite a match for the Buckeyes. They’re getting a lot of credit for how they’ve handled this tough situation today.

Even if they won’t be able to play for a conference crown, Indiana should get a pretty nice consolation prize once bowl selection rolls around. The Hoosiers are the clear No. 2 team in the Big Ten, beating everyone in the Big Ten East but Ohio State, and handling Wisconsin last weekend.

After last night’s College Football Playoff rankings update, Indiana football is ranked No. 12 in the country.


