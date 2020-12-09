Indiana Getting Praised For Response To Big Ten’s Decision

With the Big Ten’s decision to eliminate the six game barrier for entry to the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State will officially advance out of the East, instead of Indiana football. The decision has many very annoyed with the league.

The Buckeyes season stalled out at five games. After beating Michigan State last weekend, this Saturday’s game against Michigan was canceled due to a large outbreak within the Wolverines program. Rather than send an Indiana team that lost to Ohio State head-to-head to Indianapolis, and put the league’s chance to have a College Football Playoff representative in jeopardy, the Big Ten has decided to bail out the Buckeyes.

To Indiana’s credit, it is not going scorched earth on the Big Ten. “From the start of the year we have said we can only control what we can control,” IU vice president Scott Dolson said in the school’s statement. “We had a chance to earn 0ur spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but we ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.”

Ohio State looked like it was going to run away with the game earlier this year, but the Hoosiers had an impressive comeback, ultimately falling 42-35. The game proved that the Hoosiers were a legit top-flight team this year, but still not quite a match for the Buckeyes. They’re getting a lot of credit for how they’ve handled this tough situation today.

This is classy response to inevitable decision by Big Ten to bend its rules and allow Ohio State place in title game. Nobody’s surprised. In a unique season driven by financial incentives, naturally money again was main consideration by league here. https://t.co/covWB2h8dz — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) December 9, 2020

Indiana makes their bed everyday, and leaves their slippers tucked bedside. Wholesome program. https://t.co/LcfyqeWRwa — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 9, 2020

Even if they won’t be able to play for a conference crown, Indiana should get a pretty nice consolation prize once bowl selection rolls around. The Hoosiers are the clear No. 2 team in the Big Ten, beating everyone in the Big Ten East but Ohio State, and handling Wisconsin last weekend.

Can you imagine the statement of this was @HuskerFBNation getting screwed out of the Championship game? It would not be this polite. https://t.co/pJ9WvxjYF3 — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) December 9, 2020

Very classy… I have a lot of respect for this program from top to bottom. https://t.co/4O3e99bzry — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) December 9, 2020

After last night’s College Football Playoff rankings update, Indiana football is ranked No. 12 in the country.