The Indiana football program received troubling news early Saturday morning.

Hoosiers cornerback Jaylin Williams was reportedly arrested on Saturday for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired. He’s facing preliminary charges of an OWI.

Williams was booked into Monroe, Ind. County Jail at 1:33 a.m. ET Saturday morning. He was released several hours later at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Indiana football and head coach Tom Allen are aware of the incident. The program released a statement to address the situation.

“Indiana University Athletics and the IU football program are aware of the arrest of Jaylin Williams,” the Hoosiers said in a statement Saturday morning, via 247Sports.com. “IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Jaylin Williams, a former three-star recruit out of Tennessee, was a star for the Hoosiers in 2020. The 6-foot corner had 30 tackles and four picks in eight games.

Williams was a critical piece of Indiana football‘s spectacular 2020 season. The Hoosiers finished 6-1 during the regular season, their lone loss coming at the hands of Ohio State in a seven-point defeat. Indiana finished its season in the Outback Bowl with a 26-20 loss to Ole Miss.

There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future of Indiana football. But the latest news surrounding Williams is a sour note this off-season.

Many expect the senior Hoosier to be one of the Big Ten’s best defensive backs in 2021.

