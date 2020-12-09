Indiana Football Reacts To Decision By The Big Ten

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday that it has removed its minimum-game requirement for participation in the conference championship. As a result, Ohio State will face Northwestern in the conference title game.

Originally, the Big Ten planned on making teams play a minimum of six games to qualify for the conference championship. Ohio State wasn’t going to reach that threshold since its game against Michigan this weekend was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Ann Arbor.

Under the original rules for this season, Indiana would meet Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship because of its 7-1 record. That’s no longer the case obviously, which is brutal news for the Hoosiers.

Indiana released a statement on the Big Ten’s announcement this afternoon. Let’s just say Tom Allen’s squad is upset with the league’s decision.

“Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed,” Indiana vice president Scott Dolson said in a statement. “From the start of the year we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn out top spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but we ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.”

IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson Statement… pic.twitter.com/ByOMRiS75B — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020

Dolson finished his statement on a lighter note, saying “We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history.”

This has been a magical season for the Hoosiers, but it’s tough to get up in arms over the Big Ten’s decision when they did in fact lose to the Buckeyes back in November.

Allen won’t have the opportunity to claim his first-ever Big Ten title with the Hoosiers. That being said, they should participate in a prominent bowl game this year.

[Indiana Football]