Urban Meyer Reacts To The Start By Indiana Football

The Indiana football program may be the story of this young Big Ten season. The Hoosiers are now 3-0, with wins over Penn State, Rutgers, and most recently, Michigan.

The most recent victory vaulted the Hoosiers to the No. 10 spot in this week’s AP Top 25. IU looked dominant in its 38-21 win, and has cemented itself as the main competition to Ohio State in the Big Ten East, as crazy as that sounds.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is impressed. During a Big Ten Network spot, he discussed the job that head coach Tom Allen has done, and where he believes Indiana football can go from here.

“I think he’s done a fabulous job,” Meyer said of Allen, who is in his fifth year as head coach at IU. “…Kevin Wilson, who I hired from Indiana, would tell me about him, and we played against him several time. Just street fights. He’s an energy guy. You can see him on the sidelines. He’s a rah-rah guy. So everything he’s doing, just keep doing it.”

“Right now, they might be the second best team in the Big Ten, not just the East,” Meyer added, noting the upcoming Nov. 21 game against Ohio State.

Indiana takes on Michigan State between now and that game. We saw the Spartans take down Michigan a week after losing handily to Rutgers, so they’re up-and-down as you’d expect for a team under a new head coach in Mel Tucker, but certainly not a walk-over.

Even if you thought Indiana football’s controversial 36-35 win over Penn State was fluky, their comfortable wins against Rutgers and Michigan prove otherwise. The Hoosiers are for real, and even if they aren’t on Ohio State’s level, they may factor into the New Year’s Six picture, especially if they run the table otherwise and Ohio State goes to the College Football Playoff.

It is very early, but this is shaping up to be IU’s best season in some time.

