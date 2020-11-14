Today should be a very good one for Indiana football coach Tom Allen. His Hoosiers continue their impressive run, blasting Michigan State 24-0 to move to 4-0 on the year.

Allen’s son Thomas plays linebacker for the team. Today, he went down with what looked like a significant leg injury. We don’t know the full extent yet, but the early signs aren’t good.

As he was getting ready to be carted off the field, the father and son shared an emotional moment. Allen kissed his son, through his mask, on the head before he was taken off the field. Obviously it is never easy for a coach to see one of his players go down like that. The fact that it is his son makes it even more difficult.

“He’s a tough kid, I love him so much,” Tom Allen said after the game. “I knew how he was responding, it was pretty serious. It’s hard to stand there and keep coaching.”

Allen is a fiery, emotional coach, which is one of the things his players respond to. Hopefully his son’s injury is not too serious. We should find out more soon.

Thomas Allen had two tackles and a forced fumble before being forced out of the game. The timing for any injury isn’t great for the Hoosiers. The team heads to Columbus to face Ohio State in what now looks like a de facto Big Ten East championship game.

The Buckeyes, whose scheduled game against Maryland today was canceled, are a giant favorite to win the conference and likely head to the College Football Playoff. If Indiana football can pull of another big upset win, it totally shakes up the entire playoff picture, and makes their ceiling extremely high.

That game between the two top 10 teams is scheduled for noon next Saturday.

