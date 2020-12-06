Look: Indiana Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For ESPN

After losing quarterback Michael Penix Jr., No. 12 Indiana football needed a gutsy performance to knock off Big Ten West power Wisconsin, the No. 16 team in the country.

The Hoosiers delivered, and then some. Despite getting outgained 342 yards to 217 in the game, IU pulled out a gritty 14-6 win, holding the Badgers out of the end zone the entire day. With the win, IU moves to 6-1.

Indiana is one of the best stories of this college football season. Based on the current Big Ten rules, there’s a good chance they’d go to the Big Ten Championship, though it sounds like the rug might get pulled out from under them in favor of College Football Playoff hopeful Ohio State, the only team to beat them this year Still, it is a special season for the Hoosiers.

After the game, a number of Hoosier players crashed head coach Tom Allen’s postgame interview, calling him the “best coach in the nation” and imploring recruits to come play for Indiana. They clearly love playing for him. In ESPN’s tweet of the clip, they called Indiana’s win at Wisconsin an “upset.”

IU is ranked ahead of Wisconsin and has a better record, but technically this is true. With Penix out, the Badgers were a 12.5-point favorite entering the game.

Star wide receiver Whop Philyor isn’t having it though.

He was not happy with the tweet one bit. “UPSET?!” he tweeted. “Open y’all eyes! Y’all better put some respect on our name!”

Fair enough, Whop.

Indiana football closes the regular season against in-state rival Purdue at home next Saturday. After that, they hope to be in the Big Ten Championship, should they get to 7-1, if Ohio State’s game against Michigan is canceled. That may not be the case though, as it does sound like the league’s athletic directors could vote to allow Ohio State to go to Indianapolis at 5-0, after the Buckeyes beat Michigan State handily today.