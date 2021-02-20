Big Ten Team Offers Son Of Hall Of Fame RB Edgerrin James

Edgerrin James had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, rushing for 12,246 yards and 80 touchdowns. It’s way too early to tell if his son will follow in his footsteps, but football is clearly in his Eden James’ blood.

Although there’s no official ranking out on Eden just yet, the 2022 recruit from Port Saint Lucie, Florida is starting to receive offers from Power Five programs.

On Friday, Eden announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Indiana Hoosiers. He seemed ecstatic about the offer, saying “Blessed to receive an offer from my home state!”

Tom Allen doesn’t have a 2022 recruit on the board at the moment, but perhaps he’ll land a commitment from Eden in the future.

Indiana isn’t the only school pursuing the talented running back from Treasure Coast, as South Dakota University has also extended an offer this weekend. Additionally, Eden has offers from Howard and Miami, according to 247Sports.

Miami would be an interesting landing spot since that’s where Edgerrin played college football. During his three-year stint with the Hurricanes, he ran for 2,960 yards and 32 touchdowns.

More offers should come in for Eden over the next few months, so it’s way too soon to make a prediction. However, the Hoosiers should be firmly in the mix to land his commitment.