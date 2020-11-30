Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

It’s been a magical 5-1 season for the Indiana Hoosiers thanks in no small part to star QB Michael Penix Jr. Unfortunately, an injury is threatening to end their Cinderella run.

On Monday, FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Penix Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the season. He suffered a lower leg injury in Indiana’s 27-11 win over Maryland.

Penix Jr. has been one of the best players in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State this year. He finishes his season with 1,645 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Fortunately, Penix Jr. has two years of college football eligibility remaining. Given how great he was in 2020, expectations will be even higher in 2021 if he comes back.

#IU QB Michael Penix Jr is expected to miss the rest of the season because of the lower leg injury he suffered on Saturday, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 30, 2020

Michael Penix Jr. was only one week removed from one of the best performances the Hoosiers have ever had against the Buckeyes. He threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 loss to Ohio State.

As a result of his play, Indiana has consistently been ranked in the top-25 since their win over Penn State. Of course, Penix had perhaps the most iconic play in Indiana football history, converting on a two-point conversion in overtime to secure their first win over the Nittany Lions in years.

Get well soon Michael. Indiana football won’t be the same without you.

The Hoosiers play the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 14. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.