The Indiana Hoosiers’ coaching search hasn’t gone nearly as well as they hoped. Just a week into their search, the program was notified that its top candidate will not accept the job.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Hoosiers were targeting Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann for their job opening. As you’d expect, Holtmann is going to remain in Columbus.

“Indiana zeroed in on Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann earlier in the week,” Goodman reported. “Holtmann is happy in Columbus. Holtmann is one of four coaches who has seven consecutive 20-win seasons.”

Ohio State is coming off a disappointing loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament, but there’s no denying that Holtmann has done a good job there so far. In four seasons with the Buckeyes, he owns an 87-43 record.

Indiana recently fired Archie Miller because he wasn’t meeting the school’s lofty expectations.

Miller was considered a hot commodity on the coaching market due to his success at Dayton, yet he never led Indiana to the NCAA Tournament.

Now that we can officially cross Holtmann off the list, the next candidate that Indiana might want to take a look at is Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser. He’s currently in the middle of another Cinderella run with the Ramblers.

Time will tell who the Hoosiers choose to fill their coaching vacancy.