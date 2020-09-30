Indiana’s schedule for the 2020 season will start off with a bang, as it’ll host Penn State toward the end of October. Although it should be a tough matchup for Tom Allen’s squad, it sounds like his quarterback is ready for the challenge.

Michael Penix Jr. spoke with the media today about the upcoming season and the challenges it’ll present since it’s a conference-only schedule. It turns out that Penix is actually excited to play top programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Not only is Penix eager to face these elite Big Ten teams, he believes the Hoosiers could turn a few heads over the course of the 2020 season.

“I feel like we’re going to shock the world,” Penix told reporters when talking about facing top competition. “I know we are.”

The Hoosiers showed a ton of potential during the 2019 season, as they finished with an 8-5 record. However, the program’s inability to knock off an elite team like the Buckeyes or Nittany Lions has held them back from taking that next step.

In order for Indiana to actually compete with an Ohio State or Penn State, it’ll need solid production from its quarterback.

Penix only appeared in six games last season due to injury, but he finished with 1,394 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Considering that Penix just said Indiana will “shock the world” this season, the pressure will be on for him to perform at a high level.