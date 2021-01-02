Indiana’s Tom Allen Releases Statement On Bowl Game Uniforms

Indiana head coach Tom Allen has released a statement on his team’s uniforms for Saturday’s Outback Bowl.

The Hoosiers are gearing up to face the Ole Miss Rebels in this season’s Outback Bowl on Saturday. In preparation for tomorrow’s game, Indiana released its uniform for the game.

There’s one major change to the Hoosiers’ Outback Bowl uniform. There aren’t any Big Ten logos or conference references placed on the uniform. Some believe Indiana is sending a clear message to the Big Ten for getting left out of the Citrus Bowl. Allen denied such speculation in a new statement.

The Indiana head coach made it clear its replacing the Big Ten logo and references with a team motto.

“To clarify what we are wearing on our uniform and helmet for tomorrow’s Outback Bowl: since I took over as Indiana head coach, this program’s mantra has been LEO, Love Each Other,” Allen said in the statement. “. . . We felt it was appropriate to showcase LEO.”

Take a look at Allen’s full statement below.

Statement from #Hoosiers coach Tom Allen on the team’s uniforms and helmets for ⁦@outbackbowl⁩ pic.twitter.com/jZ2fUSQFiL — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2021

Well, there you have it. Indiana isn’t sending a message to the Big Ten.

Instead, the Hoosiers felt it’s appropriate to display its team mantra on its uniform for the season finale. Indiana will try and end the season on a high note when it takes on Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Hoosiers and Rebels square off in the Outback Bowl at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.