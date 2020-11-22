LeBron Has Message For Indiana After Loss To Ohio State

Among those watching the top 10 match-up this weekend between Ohio State and Indiana was NBA great, and noted Buckeyes fan, LeBron James.

The No. 9 Hoosiers put up quite a fight until the final snap on Saturday. After falling behind 35-7, Indiana stormed back to pull within seven points in the fourth quarter. However, Ohio State came up with a big stop on the last drive of the game, ultimately downing their Big Ten East foe 42-35.

Although the Hoosiers couldn’t get it done on Saturday, the program showed a national audience that it deserved to get recognition moving forward. Young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wowed once again, throwing for 491 yards and five touchdowns. The defense looked tenacious all afternoon long, putting pressure on Justin Fields and forcing three interceptions.

LeBron James took notice of all of Indiana’s strengths on Saturday, even though his Buckeyes got the win. The Los Angeles Lakers star dished out props to the Hoosiers on Twitter after the game.

“IU got a great team, QB got amazing touch, playmakers on the outside, defensive 4 is tough! They’re going to be scary good very soon! Look out! Salute. Nevertheless #GoBucks,” James tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

IU got a great team, QB got amazing touch, playmakers on the outside, defensive 4 is tough! They’re going to be scary good very soon! Look out! Salute. Nevertheless #GoBucks — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 21, 2020

It’s hard to imagine a better compliment then from one of basketball’s best.

James noticed the right things from the Hoosiers on Saturday. Although some pundits still haven’t come around on Indiana, Tom Allen proved that his team deserves credit for their talent and performance so far in 2020. The Hoosiers defense has developed nicely and Penix Jr. is a top-three quarterback in the conference.

As for Ohio State, Saturday revealed some pretty glaring holes in Ryan Day’s roster. Everyone pointed out that the team’s secondary was susceptible to big chunk plays, which won’t bode well for the Buckeyes if they make the College Football Playoff. Fields finally looked human this weekend as well, which is something Day will want to clean-up moving forward.

Ohio State returns to action next Saturday against Illinois. Indiana will travel home to play Maryland.