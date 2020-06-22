Legendary College Soccer Player Has Died At 50

Ken Snow, one of the greatest college soccer players of all-time and a star on Indiana’s 1988 national championship team, has passed away.

The Indy Star announced on Monday that Snow passed away this past weekend. The former four-time All-American forward was 50 years old.

Snow was a four-year starter under legendary head coach Jerry Yeagley from 1987 to 1990. In 87 games, Snow scored a whopping 84 goals and added another 28 assists. His 1988 campaign saw the Hoosiers win their third national title after going 19-3-3.

“Ken was the most highly decorated player to ever wear the IU uniform. He is the only player to have earned four first-team All-America selections and two National Player of the Year Awards,” Yeagley said. “He was the finest attacking player that I ever had the privilege of coaching.”

It is with a heavy heart that #IUMS announces the death of former All-American Ken Snow. ➡️ https://t.co/44xhAhsmM0 pic.twitter.com/ZkPKlOpfb0 — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) June 22, 2020

Snow’s college dominance didn’t translate to the national level, though. He received two caps for the USMNT in 1988 and that was it.

Snow did, however, find significant success in indoor soccer, scoring 151 goals in 140 games for the Chicago Power. But his efforts to parlay that success into the fledgling Major League Soccer in 1996 and 1998 didn’t pan out.

Nevertheless, Snow is one of the true legends of American college soccer.

Our heart go out to Snow’s family and loved ones.