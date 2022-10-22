Look: Indiana Made Unfortunate College Football History Today

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 22: Quarterback Connor Bazelak #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers is rushed by Wesley Bailey #23 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a Rutgers touchdown during the fourth quarter of a college football game at SHI Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Indiana 24-17.(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Indiana football set the kind of record you don't want to be the owner of this afternoon.

With their 24-17 loss at Rutgers, the Hoosiers became the first FBS program to record 700 all-time defeats. The loss was also IU's fifth in a row after a 3-0 start.

For a while, it didn't look like history would happen today. Indiana's Jaylin Lucas ran the opening kickoff back 93 yards for a touchdown, and after forcing a Rutgers punt, the Hoosiers went 91 yards in 11 plays, with quarterback Connor Bazelak scrambling for a seven-yard score and an early 14-0 lead.

However, from the second quarter on, there wasn't much to cheer about for IU fans. The Hoosiers didn't score again until their final drive of the game after surrendering 24 unanswered points to Rutgers.

To add even more insult to injury, Rutgers entered the game having lost 21 straight conference games at home. This was the Scarlet Knights' first Big Ten win in Piscataway since November 4, 2017.

Indiana will close out its season with games against Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Purdue, so expect a couple of more losses to be added to the ledger, at least.