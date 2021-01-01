Indiana football is sending a clear message to the Big Ten ahead of Saturday’s Outback Bowl.

The Hoosiers have removed any and all references to the Big Ten from their uniform. Why? Indiana feels it was snubbed out of a better bowl. game.

The Hoosiers finished 6-1 this season with a one-score loss to No. 3 Ohio State. While a New Year’s Six bowl seemed improbable, Indiana was optimistic it would earn a selection to the Citrus Bowl – one of the most prestigious non-NY6 bowl games. Instead, Northwestern got the nod.

Indiana football is clearly upset the Big Ten didn’t push harder for the Hoosiers to get into a NY6 bowl, or the Citrus Bowl at the very least. The Hoosiers are sending a message to the Big Ten as a result. Take a look.

After being snubbed of a Citrus Bowl appearance it appears Indiana will not have any Big Ten logos on their uniforms for the Outback Bowl. The helmet bumper B10 logo was replaced with "LEO" and the jersey logo covered by the Outback Bowl patch.

Indiana football’s uniform decision is causing a bit of a stir within the conference Friday afternoon.

The Hoosiers deserved more respect this season, that much is clear. But they also didn’t have many impressive wins.

Indiana’s biggest bragging point is a close loss to Ohio State – and that’s a weak argument to begin with.

Northwestern, meanwhile, also gave the Buckeyes a challenge this season. So what’s the difference? The Wildcats did so in the Big Ten Championship Game just several weeks ago.

Both Indiana and Northwestern were deserving to play in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats got the nod.

Indiana is heading to the Outback Bowl to take on Ole Miss on Saturday.