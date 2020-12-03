Man Charged In Death Of Former Big Ten Football Player

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the killing of former Indiana football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis back in May.

Marcus Anderson has been charged with has been charged with murder, felony murder, armed robbery and pointing a firearm for his role in the murder of Beaty, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Anderson is also charged with three robberies in the downtown Indianapolis area.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed while he walked through an alley near his apartment building on May 30. The shooting happened right after one of the robberies occurred, according to Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

“The tragic loss of Chris Beaty has had a tremendous impact on the Indianapolis community,” Mears said in a statement today.

Breaking: Charges filed against Marcus Anderson for the murder of our friend Chris Beaty. pic.twitter.com/NjnsjQmWoL — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) December 3, 2020

Beaty was a former star at Indianapolis’ Cathedral High School before playing defensive line for the Hoosiers from 2000-04.

A nightclub event planner and party promoter, Beaty was extremely popular and was known by the nickname Mr. Indianapolis.