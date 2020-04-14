Mark Cuban Is Attempting To Resurrect A Classic Rivalry Game

While the sports world remains on hold, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has come up with an incredible idea that would give fans something to smile about in the future. He’s talking about resurrecting one of the best rivalries in college hoops.

Cuban recently joined Kentucky head coach John Calipari for “Coffee with Cal” on Facebook Live. During their discussion, Cuban brought up the possibility of revisiting the rivalry between the Hoosiers and Wildcats.

The initial idea from Cuban was to have Indiana and Kentucky play at the American Airlines Center, the home of the Mavericks. Cuban went to school at Indiana.

In an effort to make this potential game easier for both parties, Cuban said it’d be better if the programs chose one of the two campuses for their location.

Here’s what Cuban had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“Lexington and Bloomington are so close. We flip a coin, decide where the game is played that way,” Cuban said. “Get on buses, take the buses, right to whichever stadium, and we just throw the ball up with the fans or without, made for TV. If the NCAA doesn’t want to go for it, I’ll figure it out.”

Indiana and Kentucky haven’t met in the regular season since 2011, when Christian Watford nailed a game-winning three to knock off the top team in the country at Assembly Hall.

These programs did meet during the 2016 NCAA Tournament, as the Hoosiers edged the Wildcats in a game that went down to the wire.

Do you think we’ll see this rivalry return this year?