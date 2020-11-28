Injury Update For Star Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the breakout stars of the college football season, as the Hoosiers look like one of the two or three best teams in the Big Ten.

This afternoon, against Maryland, he left the game with a leg injury. That is troublesome news for the Hoosiers, especially as this game has taken on extra significance for IU.

With last night’s news of the Ohio State-Illinois cancellation, Indiana has an outside shot at the Big Ten Championship. The team lost a tight one to the Buckeyes earlier this year, but if OSU has one more cancellation, and the Big Ten’s average season doesn’t drop below eight games, if IU gets to six games it could jump the Buckeyes to represent the Big Ten East.

Without Penix Jr., that becomes more difficult though, even as IU leads Maryland today 20-3. Jack Tuttle has replaced him, and is 3-for-3 for 25 yards. During the game, ESPN’s Dr. Jerry Punch provided an update on Penix’s status.

ESPN's Dr. Jerry Punch provides a Penix update: He reports Penix was "reluctant to put much pressure on his right leg," but did stand on both legs when he got to the tunnel. IU's medical staff is further examining him. pic.twitter.com/5qGcgd2RYa — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 28, 2020

“He was reluctant to put much pressure on his right leg,” Punch said of Michael Penix Jr. “However, in the tunnel, he was able to stand on both legs. They have taken him in for further examination.”

That last bit is at least a glimmer of good news for the Hoosiers.

If Tuttle has this job for a bit, he has some solid help. The Indiana football rushing attack has 226 yards and two touchdowns on the game, while Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor lead one of the Big Ten’s most exciting receiving corps.

Indiana has a tough finish to the season as well. The Hoosiers are at Wisconsin and host Purdue over the next two weeks.

