Mike Woodson Reportedly Considering Hall Of Fame Coach For Indiana Staff

Indiana fans may have been skeptical about bringing on Hoosiers legend Mike Woodson as their new head coach, but it appears Woodson is putting capable people in place around him.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Woodson is in talks with NBA legend Larry Brown about a role on his coaching staff. Per the report, Brown’s role would be an on-campus job not related to recruiting.

Much like Woodson, Brown has significant NBA coaching experience. But unlike Woodson, Brown has significant experience in the college ranks. He led UCLA, Kansas and SMU to the NCAA Tournament, winning a national title with the Jayhawks in 1988.

But Brown has significantly more experience at the professional level. He won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and has taken eight different NBA teams to the playoffs in a near-50 year coaching career.

Suffice it to say, Larry Brown has the right CV for almost any coaching job.

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson has talked with Hall of Famer Larry Brown about a possible role on the IU coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Idea would be an on-campus, non-recruiting slot. Woodson was an assistant under Brown with Sixers and Pistons. Brown, 80, left SMU in 2016. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

Mike Woodson teaming up with Larry Brown wouldn’t be a totally new experience either. Woodson was a top assistant for Brown’s runs with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

The success Woodson had with Brown and the Pistons led to him getting his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks in 2004.

After more than a decade apart, it’s possible the two could be getting back together in 2021.