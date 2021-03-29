Mike Woodson Reveals His No. 1 Priority At Indiana

Mike Woodson is officially the new head coach of the five-time national champion Indiana Hoosiers. And he’s got big plans for his alma mater.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Woodson revealed his first priority with the Hoosiers. That goal is to meet with the litany of Indiana players in the transfer portal and bring them back.

“They are the top priority right now,” Woodson said of the transfer portal players. “I’ve got to get with them and meet with them.”

Indiana currently has six players in the NCAA transfer portal, including several starters from their miserable 12-15 campaign that culminated in Archie Miller getting fired. Al Durham, Jordan Geronimo, Race Thompson, Jacquez Henderson, Armaan Franklin and former five-star Khristian Lander are all poised to leave Bloomington.

It’s a tall order for Mike Woodson, who has been given a six-year contract to get Indiana back to prominence.

Fortunately, he’ll have the assistance of one of college basketball’s most respected minds in Thad Matta, who is also joining the Hoosiers basketball program. If Matta and Woodson together can’t stop them from leaving Indiana, it’s possible that no one can.

Mike Woodson is respected for his on-court coaching acumen, but his toughest challenge in the NCAA will be recruiting. Convincing some of Indiana’s departing stars to rejoin him would bode very well on that front.

