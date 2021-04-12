Mike Woodson Reveals What It Was Like To Play For Bob Knight

When Indiana hired Mike Woodson as its new men’s basketball coach, the school tabbed an alum with a strong connection to legendary former coach Bob Knight.

Woodson starred for Knight from 1976-80 before embarking on a long NBA career. Since then, he’s been clear about how much of an impact the three-time national champion coach made on him.

During a recent appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Woodson once again discussed what it was like playing for Knight, stating that IU was the only place he ever wanted to play growing up.

“When he followed me my senior year and offered me a scholarship to come here, I couldn’t get here fast enough,” Woodson said, via 247Sports. “I came in with five other All-Americans that year, and I was determined to play. I felt that good about how I played as a player, and not knowing that I would start. I didn’t start the first game. But the second game and there on, I was the starter here at Indiana University and had a good career. He had a lot to do with it. He really did.”

Knight himself released a statement welcoming Woodson back to Bloomington shortly after the hire became official.

“We are all very pleased to have Mike Woodson as the person in charge of our program,” Knight said. “He will do an excellent job. He will be an outstanding disciplinarian and teacher working with his team. I’ve never known a better person than Mike. He is just a great man.”

Since being hired at his alma mater, Woodson has built a strong staff which includes another former Hoosier guard under Knight, Dane Fife. He’s also been able to entice a number of Indiana players who had entered the transfer portal to stay at IU, which bodes well for the team’s chances next season.