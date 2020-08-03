As we await word on whether there will be Big Ten football this season, the mother of one of the conference’s players has posted a concerning message on Facebook.

Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney is currently stricken with COVID-19. By the sound of the post his mother, Debbie Rucker, shared on Facebook, he is struggling mightily with the virus.

“My son was negative when he got tested at the beginning of volunteer workouts,” Rucker wrote. Within three weeks he and multiple others tested positive. His university has done everything right by shutting down workouts and retesting the whole team. Unfortunately this virus hit my son very hard compared to most of his teammates.”

Rucker went on to write that her son had to make a trip to the ER because of breathing issues. Even now, he’s still dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

“After 14 days of hell battling the horrible virus, his school did additional testing on all those that were positive. My son even received extra tests because he was one of the worst cases,” Rucker said. “Now we are dealing with possible heart issues! He is still experiencing additional symptoms and his blood work is indicating additional problems.

“Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!! I pray my son recovers from this horrible virus and can lead a healthy normal life!!”

Intense Facebook post here from Debbie Rucker, mother of Indiana freshman OL Brady Feeney. pic.twitter.com/Ula5lBQfO2 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 3, 2020

Reading this is pretty scary. Let’s hope Brady Feeney continues to get well and recovers fully.

The Big Ten announced earlier this summer that if there was a college football season, they would be following a league-only schedule. However, a report last week indicated that there was still a chance that the league would not play this fall.

If we had to guess, there will be Big Ten football this fall, at least in some form. However, the Facebook post seen above is a reminder of just how dangerous and unpredictable COVID-19 can be.