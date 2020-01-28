Indiana Hoosiers Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Indiana football is coming off of its best season in some time, thanks in large part to the very strong play of two different quarterbacks. One of them, Peyton Ramsey, will not be a Hoosier next season.

Michael Penix Jr. won the Hoosiers job entering the season, and during the year completing 68.8-percent of his throws, passing for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions in six games, before being shut down with a shoulder injury.

Ramsey stepped in and put up very similar numbers in 11 games, including seven starts after Penix Jr.’s injury.

On the year, he completed 240-of-300 throws (68-percent) for 2,454 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Penix Jr. was a hair more accurate, and had a slightly better yards per attempt number, while Ramsey did more damage on the ground (albeit largely in short yardage situations), running for 252 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, vs. 119 and two scores for Penix.

Both were very effective, and with Penix set to return next season, it makes sense for Ramsey, a graduate eligible to play right away as a transfer, to find a program that he can lead. He’s doing just that.

Per 247Sports, he has entered the transfer portal:

“Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey entered the transfer portal Monday, a source told 247Sports. “Ramsey will be a graduate transfer at his next stop and will be immediately eligible to play. He’ll be among the most highly-sought after graduate transfer QBs on the market, joining a group that includes KJ Costello (Stanford), Anthony Brown (Boston College) and Chase Brice (Clemson).”

Peyton Ramsey, a Cincinnati native, should draw plenty of attention now that he is on the market.

The former 2016 recruit was a three-star player, and chose IU over offers from programs like programs like Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, and others.