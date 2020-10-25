The Spun

Photo Of Penn State vs. Indiana Final Play Is Going Viral

Indiana football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stretches for a game-winning two-point conversion against Penn State.FS1.

In somewhat unexpected fashion, Penn State and Indiana gave us the craziest finish of college football’s Week 8 slate.

The No. 8 Nittany Lions were upset by the Hoosiers in overtime. Indiana topped Penn State, 36-35, in overtime following an extremely gutsy two-point conversion call.

Penn State scored first in overtime, taking a seven point lead. Indiana followed with a touchdown of its own, but instead of kicking the extra point for the tie, Tom Allen went for the win. The Hoosiers got it – barely.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stretched the ball toward the goal line and barely made contact. The officials ruled the play a score, but went to replay review. Following a couple of minutes of replay review, the play stood as called.

Here’s the final play:

A photo of the final play sums up just how close it was. Abby Drey, a photojournalist for the Centre Daily Times, shared her epic photo on Twitter on Saturday night. The photo has since gone viral on social media.

That is one incredible shot.

Indiana fans will likely remember that one forever, while Penn State fans will try their best to forget it as soon as possible.


