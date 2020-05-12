Police Investigating The Deaths Of College Football WR’s Parents

Heartbreaking news was shared on Monday, as the parents of Indiana wide receiver Cam Wilson were found dead over the weekend. No matter how you look at it, the situations is tragic for the Wilson family.

Wilson’s mother Cassondra was found dead of a gunshot wound. She was found by the police on Friday, meanwhile his father Troy was found dead on Saturday. These two deaths took place in two different counties.

Cassondra was in Columbus, whereas Troy was in Indianapolis. The police have good reason to believe these deaths are connected. In fact, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department confirmed to WTHR that Troy was a person of interest in his wife’s death.

According to WTHR, the police are now investigating the deaths of Cassondra and Troy Wilson. It could be a while until more light is shed on this situation.

Via WTHR:

“There are still pieces of this case we’re working to put together and we’re confident we’ll have answers to questions that are out there, but it’s going to take some time,” said Lt. Matt Harris, Columbus Police.

Indiana football coach Tom Allen released a statement on this matter, saying “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways.”

This has to be a devastating time for Cam Wilson, who’s just 21 years old.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.