Porter Moser Comments On Future At Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago’s postseason run came to an end this afternoon, but Porter Moser still remains one of the most intriguing candidates for any Power Five program with a job opening.

Following the Ramblers’ loss to the Beavers in the Sweet 16 this afternoon, Moser was asked twice about his name being linked to other jobs. He made it known that he hasn’t thought about leaving Loyola Chicago – at least not yet.

“I’ve had my blinders on and given 110% of Porter Moser to the Rambler team,” Moser said. “I’ve blocked out the noise. I need time to digest this with these guys.”

Moser is right that it’s a little too soon for him to consider another job. His team is just a few hours removed from a heartbreaking loss to Oregon State.

When the time comes though, Moser should have a few options on the table.

Indiana recently fired Archie Miller, so Moser’s name will most likely be linked to the Hoosiers for the next few weeks.

CBS reporter Seth Davis shared an interesting hypothetical regarding Moser and Indiana on Twitter this afternoon.

“I know the game just ended but if Porter Moser is going to Indiana (as I expect) then [Cameron] Krutwig and [Lucas] Williamson could transfer there and play next season,” Davis tweeted. “Just sayin.”

Moser has been phenomenal at Loyola Chicago, winning 188 games since becoming the program’s head coach in 2011. He led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and was just a few buckets away from taking them to the Elite Eight this year.

Even if Moser chooses to stay at Loyola Chicago for another season, it’s only a matter of time until he receives an offer he can’t refuse.

