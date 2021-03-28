The Spun

Report: Surprising Frontrunner Has Emerged For Indiana Job

The Indiana Hoosiers huddle before the Indiana basketball team plays in the men's NCAA Basketball National Championship game against the Maryland Terrapins.ATLANTA - APRIL 1: The Indiana Hoosiers huddle before the men's NCAA Basketball National Championship game against the Maryland Terrapins on April 1, 2002 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Maryland defeated Indiana 64-52 to win the school's first National Championship. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/ Getty Images)

Indiana basketball is looking for a replacement for Archie Miller, and if new reports prove true, they’re going back to their roots to secure one.

According to longtime college basketball columnist Rick Bozich, former IU star and NBA head coach Mike Woodson has “emerged as the frontrunner” to take over at his alma mater. On paper, this seems like a curious choice.

Woodson is 63 years old and has never coached a day in college. After graduating from Indiana in 1980, Woodson played 11 years in the NBA before becoming an assistant coach in the league in 1996.

He’s coached in the NBA ever since, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. Woodson owns a 315-365 overall record as a head coach.

In addition to Bozich, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein is also hearing that IU is working toward hiring Woodson.

This seems like the type of hire that may feel good from a sentimental standpoint, but could backfire tremendously. We’ll have to wait and see if that proves true though.


