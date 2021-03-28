Report: Surprising Frontrunner Has Emerged For Indiana Job

Indiana basketball is looking for a replacement for Archie Miller, and if new reports prove true, they’re going back to their roots to secure one.

According to longtime college basketball columnist Rick Bozich, former IU star and NBA head coach Mike Woodson has “emerged as the frontrunner” to take over at his alma mater. On paper, this seems like a curious choice.

Woodson is 63 years old and has never coached a day in college. After graduating from Indiana in 1980, Woodson played 11 years in the NBA before becoming an assistant coach in the league in 1996.

He’s coached in the NBA ever since, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. Woodson owns a 315-365 overall record as a head coach.

Hearing that former #iubb star & Knicks and Hawks assistant coach Mike Woodson has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Indiana basketball coach. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 28, 2021

In addition to Bozich, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein is also hearing that IU is working toward hiring Woodson.

Sources: Indiana is attempting to finalize a deal to hire Mike Woodson as its next head basketball coach. Nothing has been completed, but the two sides are working towards a deal. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2021

This seems like the type of hire that may feel good from a sentimental standpoint, but could backfire tremendously. We’ll have to wait and see if that proves true though.