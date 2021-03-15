Indiana basketball’s head coach position is open for the taking, but one of the top potential candidates isn’t interested in the position, according to a new report.

Nevada head coach Steve Alford isn’t interested in the Hoosiers’ gig, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

“Sources: Steve Alford is committed to staying at Nevada and will not pursue the head coaching vacancy at Indiana,” Rothstein tweeted on Monday. “Wolf Pack should have a chance to win the Mountain West next season.” Alford’s lack of interest in the Indiana job just goes to show the current state of the program. The Hoosiers just don’t garner the same interest they once did, but hopefully the upcoming coaching hire can change that.

Alford probably isn’t the best candidate anyways, so this isn’t a big miss for Indiana basketball.

For the Hoosiers to bounce back to relevancy, they must nail their next coaching hire. Two candidates are at the top of the list: Baylor’s Scott Drew and Texas Tech’s Greg Beard. It’s unclear if either has interest in the position, though.

One of the problems surrounding Indiana basketball is that it plays in the toughest conference in the country. As other programs within the conference have grown in past years, the Hoosiers have become more and more irrelevant.

The right coaching hire could spark some excitement around the program. So far, several candidates aren’t interested in the position, though.