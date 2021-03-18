The Spun

Rick Pitino Says There’s 1 Obvious Choice For The Indiana Job

Three days ago, the Indiana Hoosiers fired Archie Miller. Since the athletic department made that decision, there have been a handful of candidates linked to the job.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats quickly shot down the idea of him leaving his current job for Indiana. Rick Pitino, meanwhile, has said that he’s very happy finishing his career at Iona.

However, Pitino did reveal his top choice for the Hoosiers. During an appearance on Dan Dakich’s radio show, Pitino said that Brad Stevens is the best candidate for the job.

“If I was Indiana, I’d get on a plane to Boston and I wouldn’t leave until Brad Stevens is the next coach,” Pitino told Dakich.

Stevens, an Indiana native, rose to prominence when he led Butler to the Final Four in 2010. He followed up that performance by taking the program back to the Final Four the following year.

Over the course of his career as a college coach, Stevens owned a 166-49 record. The Boston Celtics were clearly impressed with his work at Butler, offering him a contract in 2013. Though he hasn’t won an NBA title yet, he’s led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals three times.

Earlier this week, Stevens commented on the idea of him returning to Indiana to coach the Hoosiers.

“That’s nice of them. That really is,” Stevens said. “That’s home, I get it. I appreciate all the nice sentiments. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s certainly very kind.”

While he certainly appreciates all the kind words, Stevens said he’s not ready to leave the Celtics.


