Former Indiana Basketball Star Died Sunday At 59

A former state of Indiana men’s basketball star died on Sunday.

Steve Bouchie, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball and national title-winning player for the Hoosiers, has passed away. He was 59 years old.

The former Hoosier State star reportedly suffered a heart attack last week. He reportedly passed away on Sunday.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller paid his respects to Bouchie on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Saddened to hear that 1981 National Champion Steve Bouchie passed away today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and teammates. — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) July 13, 2020

Bouchie was a Washington, Indiana native. He won the state’s Mr. Basketball award following his senior season in 1979.

The former high school basketball star went on to play at Indiana for Bobby Knight. He helped the Hoosiers win three Big Ten championships and the national title in 1981. He is one of four Hoosiers players to win both a Mr. Basketball and a national championship.

Bouchie was a fourth-round pick in the 1983 NBA Draft and played overseas in Italy.

The former Hoosiers great was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. His Hall of Fame bio reads as:

Career points at Washington High School 1,311, leading rebounder 842, set game record of 45 points, Mr. Basketball 1979, Parade Magazine All-American, Derby Classic team, SIAC All-Conference team, All-Sectional, Regional and Semi-State teams…member of Indiana University Big 10 champs in 1980, 1981, 1983 and National Champs in 1981…drafted by Detroit Pistons in 4th round of 1983 NBA draft, played professional basketball in Torino, Italy until hand injury…self-employed with agriculture since 1984.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.