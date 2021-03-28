Thad Matta Has Reportedly Landed A New College Job

It’s been a busy Sunday afternoon for the Indiana basketball program. Soon after reports surfaced that Mike Woodson would take over as the new head coach, Thad Matta reportedly landed a new gig with the Hoosiers.

According to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, Indiana will hire Matta as an associate athletic director for men’s basketball administration. The role will give the former Butler and Ohio State coach a major role in the direction of the program, placing him in a position to be crucially involved in rounding out Woodson’s staff.

Matta’s hiring makes plenty of sense for the Hoosiers, who desperately needed someone with college coaching experience to make up for Woodson’s lack thereof. Indiana will also still be able to hire three full-fledged assistants as Matta’s role will be completely focused off of the court.

IU is hiring former Butler and Ohio State coach Thad Matta as associate AD for men's basketball administration. Matta will assist an IU staff that will be led by new coach Mike Woodson. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 28, 2021

With the new gig, Matta will make his return to college basketball for the first time since 2017. Prior to his departure due to health reasons, he’d spent 13 seasons at Ohio State, where he became the winningest coach in program history. The Buckeyes made two NCAA Final Fours and won 5 Big Ten regular-season championships during his tenure.

Matta arrived at Ohio State from Xavier in 2004, but before both gigs he coached at Butler for four years, three as an assistant and one as the head coach. He also played for the Bulldogs from 1987-1990 and resides in Indianapolis, so his roots to the state of Indiana run deep.

Woodson is similar in that respect, as the Hoosiers new head coach played for Indiana in the late 1970’s. However, he has no coaching experience at the collegiate level and is now 63, which could make recruiting and other facets of the college game difficult for him.

Matta, on the other hand thrived in those areas, so should be able to assist Woodson in a variety of ways. The two should form an interesting duo that will try to re-establish Indiana as a respected college basketball program.