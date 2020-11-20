Indiana football’s been a fun story this season, but are the Hoosiers true contenders? We’ll find out this weekend when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Most are writing off Indiana this week following the team’s 4-0 start to the season, and it’s easy to understand why. Ohio State is one of the top teams in the nation this year, evident by a stacked roster and No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25. But none of that matters this weekend.

The Hoosiers have a shot to upset the third-ranked Buckeyes this weekend. As we’ve learned from college football in past years, anything can happen in the most chaotic sport. But Tim Tebow doesn’t see it happening.

The Heisman winner previewed Saturday’s Indiana-Ohio State game during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take. He believes the Hoosiers have a small chance at beating the Buckeyes this weekend.

“But Ohio State is not Michigan State, Ohio State is not Penn State, they’re not Michigan, they’re not even in the same ballpark,” Tebow said, via Saturday Tradition. “While I want to give Indiana credit, you’re going up against a different animal in Ohio State. And while there’s a shot because this is a spread passing attack with a good QB, it’s still a longshot because they cannot match up man-to-man with Ohio State’s athletes, and Justin Fields is a superior athlete to almost anybody on Indiana’s defense…Ohio State is the creme de la creme in college football, and you’re going to have to take another level to knock them off.”

Indiana will need a miracle to upset Ohio State, but it’s happened before.

These are the types of games national championship contenders like the Buckeyes can’t afford to look past.

We’ll find out what the Hoosiers are made of on Saturday at noon ET when they play Ohio State. The game will be broadcast on FOX.