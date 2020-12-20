Tom Allen Has Telling Admission On Indiana’s Bowl Destination

Indiana head coach Tom Allen navigated the Hoosiers to one of the best seasons in school history, only to see his 11th-ranked team snubbed from any of the New Year’s Six bowl games or the Citrus Bowl.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Allen addressed his team being placed into the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss. He said that he heard the explanation for not getting into the Citrus Bowl but wasn’t entirely satisfied.

However, Allen stopped short of being ungrateful for the chance to play. He pledged that his team will be ready for the Outback Bowl.

“It was explained to me, not necessarily to my satisfaction..” Allen said. “This team has done everything I’ve asked them to do. A chance to play in a bowl game with these guys, I’m not going to let anything distract from that.

Allen getting the Outback, rather than the Citrus: "It was explained to me, not necessarily to my satisfaction.." But.."this team has done everything I’ve asked them to do. A chance to play in a bowl game with these guys, I’m not going to let anything distract from that." #iufb — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 20, 2020

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers went 6-1 in the regular season, scoring upsets over the likes of Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, and gave Ohio State their closest game of the year in a 42-35 loss.

But on Selection Sunday, the Hoosiers were snubbed from all of the biggest bowl games despite having fewer losses than a number of teams who got in.

Indiana will get their chance to cap off this incredible season against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in Tampa Bay. But Hoosiers fans will be forced to ask themselves “what if” from now on.

Did the Hoosiers deserve a better bowl game?