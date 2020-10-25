Tom Allen Reveals Why He Went For 2 Against Penn State

The unranked Indiana Hoosiers defeated No. 8 Penn State 36-35 on Saturday in a thrilling overtime upset.

After answering the Nitanny Lions touchdown in OT, Indiana head coach Tom Allen was faced with a difficult decision — go for two or kick the extra point and send it to a second overtime period.

In the postgame interview Allen revealed that he’d already decided they would go for two before the Hoosier possession even began.

“One play to win it. We’ve been close, and I’m sick and tired of being close,” Allen said. “In my gut, it seemed like the right thing to do.”

After losing to No. 9 Penn State last year by only one possession, it makes sense that he’d be willing to take this risk.

Allen was just millimeters from making the wrong call. In a wild play, Indiana quarterback Michael Pinex Jr. was able to stretch out and tap the corner of the pylon to complete the conversion. The call has sparked great controversy in the world of football, but it was eventually decided in the Hoosier’s favor.

Was he in? 👀

If Indiana doesn’t convert, Allen is a fool. If they do, he’s a gutsy play caller.

Luckily for Allen, both his call and the referee’s went in favor of the Hoosiers.