Video: Big Ten Coach’s Son Carted Off The Field Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Hoosiers put their undefeated record on the line against the Michigan State Spartans.

It’s been an incredible start to the season for the Hoosiers who sit at No. 10 in the country. Indiana opened the season with an upset victory over Penn State in overtime.

Just two weeks later, the Hoosiers took down Michigan for their second huge upset of the season. Head coach Tom Allen has turned this Indiana program around and it’s clear his players love him.

That’s what made a moment during Saturday’s game so tough to watch. Allen’s son, Thomas, is a linebacker for the Hoosiers.

Unfortunately, during the game against Michigan State, he suffered what looked to be a significant knee injury. While his son was being carted off the field, Tom Allen embraced him.

Check it out.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen embraced his son, Thomas, before the LB was carted off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/JUXn8B25BH — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2020

It’s a tough moment for the head coach, who must go on to coach the rest of the game while worrying about his son.

Most head coaches treat their players like they would their own children, but this one certainly hits different for Tom Allen this afternoon.

Hopefully, Thomas makes a full recovery from the injury he sustained.

The good news for Indiana is that the Hoosiers dominated the game against Michigan State. Indiana jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half and rode that lead all the way to a 24-0 win.