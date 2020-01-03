On Thursday night, the Indiana Hoosiers and Tennessee Volunteers took the field for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Tennessee entered as a slight favorite and looked like the more dominant program through much of the first half. The Volunteers held a massive advantage in yards in the first half, but failed to take advantage.

Tennessee scored just six points on three redzone appearances in the first half and took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

It was all Indiana for much of the second half as the Hoosiers built a 22-9 lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Hoosiers fans in attendance, the Volunteers weren’t ready to go home just yet.

Tennessee raced back, scoring two touchdowns in a span of less than a minute to take a 23-22 lead. Following Tennessee’s go-ahead touchdown the cameras panned to a very upset Indiana fan.

Check it out.

Every Indiana football fan, ever pic.twitter.com/tq6ssrGvH6 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 3, 2020

We’ve all been there before – and it’s a truly dark place. Lucky for him, he’s not alone as there are plenty of other unhappy Hoosier fans in attendance as well.

Indiana had a chance to take the lead with a 52-yard field goal with just over two minutes left in the game, but it sailed wide right.

Tennessee walked out with a 23-22 win in the end.