Watch: Tom Allen’s Reaction To Beating Wisconsin Is Going Viral

Tom Allen had an incredible reaction to Indiana’s marquee victory over the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday evening.

If you didn’t know by now, Indiana’s for real. The Hoosiers beat Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday, despite being without starting quarterback and breakout Big Ten star Michael Penix.

Indiana is now 6-1 on the season. The Hoosiers’ only loss came against No. 4 Ohio State, a game in which the Buckeyes won by just seven points. As we previously said, Indiana’s for real.

Head coach Tom Allen had an incredible reaction to beating the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday afternoon. It’s safe to assume the Hoosiers’ latest win meant a whole lot to the Indiana head coach. Take a look below.

Tom Allen celebrating like he's at an Atlantic City craps table will never get old… pic.twitter.com/kWoHCm8YV4 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 5, 2020

Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers is one of the best stories in college football this season. They’re deserving of a top-10 ranking and absolutely belong in a NY6 bowl game.

The Hoosiers will go on to play the Purdue Boilermakers next weekend and will then await their fate. There’s a chance they play in the Big Ten Championship game, as long as the conference doesn’t change its six-game requirement – a requirement Ohio State might not meet.

Either way, it’s been a special season for Allen and the Hoosiers.