49ers Release Statement After Death Of C.J. Beathard’s Brother

The San Francisco 49ers released a statement following the death of backup quarterback C.J. Beathard’s brother.

According to a statement from police, Clayton Beathard and another Long Island University football player were killed in a stabbing outside of a Nashville bar. Beathard was just 22 years old.

According to Nashville Police, the incident occurred as a result of an argument over a woman that began inside the bar. The argument reportedly turned physical when the parties involved got outside.

San Francisco issued a statement, sending the team’s condolences to the Beathard family.

“The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton,” the team said.

“We extend out heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/w1mjxV1AeB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 21, 2019

Beathard was a junior quarterback at Long Island University this season. He played in seven games before suffering an injury.

He was the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

San Francisco faces off against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.