Analyst Says Iowa Star Could Be ‘Huge Steal’ In NFL Draft

Former Iowa star DE A.J. Epenesa’s poor combine performance has resulted in a major slide in recent mock drafts. But one NFL analyst believes that slide could create a scenario in which Epenesa becomes a “huge steal” in the NFL Draft.

Prior to Epenesa’s combine performance, many projected the Iowa star as a lock to go in the first round. Some even considered him a top-15 pick.

Now, it’s possible he slides all the way down to the start of the second round. If he indeed does fall that drastically, that presents a major opportunity for teams looking to add Epenesa while not having to use a first round pick on the former Iowa star.

“If he does fall to the second round he’s still going to be a huge steal,” PFF’s Mike Renner said. “Like, the guy on the football field produced. And his game is not athleticism, his game is power.”

“If he falls to R2 he's gonna be a huge steal." 🗣 @PFF_Mike on Iowa’s A.J. Epenesapic.twitter.com/QG2KCKCbtz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 12, 2020

Epenesa was highly productive for the Hawkeyes over the past two years. The power edge-rusher had 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks for Iowa in the 2019-20 season.

Some mock drafts anticipate Epenesa sliding to the second round. But only time will tell where and when the former Iowa star goes in the draft.

The NFL Draft gets going on Apr. 23rd.

[Pro Football Focus]