Former Iowa RB Details ‘Nightmare’ Experience With Kirk Ferentz

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has been under fire this past month for his handling of a variety of controversies at the school and within his program.

But now it looks like Ferentz is being faced with another potential instance of poor leadership. Earlier this month, former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley outlined his “nightmare” experience he had with the team.

Wadley, who played for Iowa from 2013 to 2017 and recorded numerous accolades during his time there, has accused Ferentz and his son Brian of unfair treatment during his time there. Among the allegations Wadley has made is seeing his meal card cut off by Ferentz and unfair punishments that were never addressed to him in person.

Wadley has also spoken about some pretty inappropriate comments that Brian Ferentz allegedly made to him. The one he remembered most vividly was a time where he was leaving practice wearing his Nike face mask, and Brian allegedly asked him if he was leaving to “rob a gas station”.

I got so many stories I can talk about and experiences I had and other teammates but this was one of them. pic.twitter.com/CfK3Ss1TcM — Akrum Wadley (@akrum_wadley) June 6, 2020

But the most severe allegations from Wadley were unveiled in a recent Facebook post.

In that post, Wadley gives a statement outlining multiple instances where he accuses Kirk and Brian Ferentz of either saying inappropriate things or showing him unfair treatment.

Wadley makes some very unsettling claims, and ones that the Ferentz’s will likely have to address at some point.

A bad month for the University of Iowa could end on a very bitter note.